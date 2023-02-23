Prem Meats in Prairie du Sac, is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for packaged pasties sold at retail. The affected products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 350 and include:

Beet pot pie, one pound individually packaged with package code 90105

Chicken pot pie, one pound individually packaged with package code 90104

Beef pasty, one pound individually packaged with package code 90103

Chicken broccoli pot pie, one pound individually packaged with package code 90133

The package codes can be found directly below the barcode on product labels.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities. Evidence shows that the products were produced without an approved formula and without the benefit of inspection.

A Class I recall is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers with questions can contact Gavin Prem, Prem Meats, at 608-588-2164.

For more information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture recall classifications, visit fsis.usda.gov.