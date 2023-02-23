Prem Meats in Prairie du Sac, is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for packaged pasties sold at retail. The affected products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 350 and include:
- Beet pot pie, one pound individually packaged with package code 90105
- Chicken pot pie, one pound individually packaged with package code 90104
- Beef pasty, one pound individually packaged with package code 90103
- Chicken broccoli pot pie, one pound individually packaged with package code 90133
The package codes can be found directly below the barcode on product labels.
This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities. Evidence shows that the products were produced without an approved formula and without the benefit of inspection.
A Class I recall is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers with questions can contact Gavin Prem, Prem Meats, at 608-588-2164.
For more information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture recall classifications, visit fsis.usda.gov.