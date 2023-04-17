Prem Meats in Prairie du Sac, is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for packaged pork and beef products sold at its retail store. The affected products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 793 and include:

Bacon wrapped pork loin, sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages

Bacon wrapped tenderloin - beef, sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages

Pork squealers, sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities. Evidence shows that the products were produced without an approved formula and without the benefit of inspection.

A Class I recall is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers with questions can contact Gavin Prem, Prem Meats, at 608-588-2164.

For more information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture recall classifications, visit fsis.usda.gov.