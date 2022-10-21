 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREM SHARES HISTORY OF FAMILY MEAT BUSINESS

Marty Prem, co-owner of Prem Meats, right, shares the history of his family business with Bart Mauch and the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club on Oct. 5. Parents Bill and Sandy Prem started in 1984 in Spring Green for deer processing and the business has grown to offer catering, full-time meat processing and mobile slaughtering with a second location in Prairie du Sac. Marty Prem co owns the business with his brother Terry.

 ELLEN PAUL

