Preparing for Parade of Trees

JUNEAU — Juneau Chamber of Commerce will host the 25th annual Parade of Trees open house with refreshments, raffle and entertainment from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at Juneau Public Library, 250 N. Fairfield Ave.

Trees, provided by the Chamber of Commerce, are set up and ready to be decorated by area businesses and organizations. On/off electrical cords provided. The decorator provides lights, ornaments, tree topper and tree skirt.

Tree decorating will be held Nov. 23, 24, 29, 30 and Dec. 1, 2, 3 during library hours.

Forms to sponsor and decorate a tree are available at the library. The decorated trees will be displayed through December and are undecorated the first week of January. For more information, email Mary Webster-Abitz at rayaandmarywa@outlook.com.