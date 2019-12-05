JUNEAU — Juneau Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Parade of Trees open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Juneau Public Library, 250 N. Fairfield Ave.
Volunteers from the chamber, library, Dodgeland FFA, FFA Alumni and the Juneau American Legion Post 15 are transforming a forest into decorated holiday trees. Refreshments will be served and there will be musical entertainment and a raffle.
The trees will be displayed through December.
