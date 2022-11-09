 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Preparing for Parade of Trees

JUNEAU — Juneau Chamber of Commerce will host the 26th annual Parade of Trees open house with refreshments, raffle and entertainment from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Juneau Public Library, 250 N. Fairfield Ave.

Trees are provided by the Chamber of Commerce then sponsored and decorated by area businesses and organizations. Sponsors may decorate the tree or ask the Parade of Trees Committee for a community volunteer to assist.

Tree decorating will be held Nov. 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 and Dec. 1, 2, 3 during library hours, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The decorated trees will be displayed through December and are undecorated the first week of January.

For more information and/or sign-up form, contact Mary at 920 386-2098 or rayaandmarywa@outlook.com.

