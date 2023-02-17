Good Shepherd Lutheran Preschool and 4K, 1310 N. Center St., Beaver Dam, will host an open house from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday for prospective families to view the facilities and meet staff. The preschool offers a Christian curriculum with age appropriate activities for 3- and 4-year-olds. The preschool also offers an Extended Care Program. For more information, call Kim Steinberg at 920-885-4317.
Preschool and 4K hosts open house
