PRESCHOOL STORYTIME AT PORTAGE PUBLIC LIBRARY

On Oct. 16, Preschool Story Time at Portage Public Library featured "B for Backyard Bugs" but it could have been a "B for Boys" story time as all of the toddlers were boys. Pictured, from left, Stetson Wendt, 1, his mom Grace Wendt; along with friends Zane Schultz, 5; Mason Kohl, 3; Zeke Schultz, 3; mom Brittany Schultz and Zechariah Schultz, 1. There were books, songs, movement activities and a craft that had preschoolers turning shapes into the letter b and a ladybug. Preschool Story Time is for ages 3-5 years and their siblings. The group meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For more information, call 742-4959 ext. 211.
