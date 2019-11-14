The Beaver Dam Unified School District will host Child Development Days for preschoolers, ages 2 ½-5 years, on Nov. 21-22 at the Educational Services Center, 705 McKinley St., Beaver Dam.
This free screening will identify children who may be in need of further assistance; provide materials to support the child’s health, learning, growth and development; help parents develop an awareness of community-based resources and services that are available.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Refreshments provided and participating children will receive a free book.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)