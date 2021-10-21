Prescription Drug Take Back event planned in Columbus

The Columbus Police Department and Prairie Ridge Health, main entrance, 1515 Park Ave, Columbus, will participate in the statewide Prescription Drug Take Back drive-thru event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Residents may drop-off any unwanted, unneeded or expired medication for disposal at no cost without leaving the vehicle.

Those unable to attend may drop off in the secured container in the lobby of the Columbus Police Department, 159 S. Ludington St., 24/7.

Needles, syringes, and liquids will not be accepted at the event or at police department drop box.