Prescription Drug Take Back event planned

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, 124 West St., Juneau, will participate in the statewide Prescription Drug Take Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Residents may bring any unwanted, unneeded or expired medication for disposal in the drug drop box, lower level of the sheriff’s office, at no cost.

Remove all solid, non-liquid medications from their container and place in a clear sealable plastic bag for disposal. Blister packages are acceptable. Liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office drop box is always available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year.

Police departments in Beaver Dam, Columbus, Juneau, Lomira, Mayville, Watertown and Waupun also offer drug drop boxes.

For more information, call Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt at 920-386-3726.