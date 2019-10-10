HORICON — The Horicon Marsh Bird Club will host the club’s president, Jeff Bahls, to a presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Hwy 28 Horicon.
Bahls will discuss his trips to Buffalo Gap National grasslands in South Dakota to survey for black-footed ferrets and the birds that he encountered during those surveys.
The black-footed ferret was listed as endangered by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service in 1967. Declared extinct in 1979, a residual wild population was discovered in Meeteetse, Wyoming, in 1981. This cohort eventually grew to 130 individuals and was then nearly destroyed by sylvatic plague and canine distemper virus with only 18 animals remaining. These survivors were captured from 1985 to 1987 to serve as the foundation for the black-footed ferret breeding program.
The program will be in the lower level auditorium, use the lower entrance. For more information, contact Jeff Bahls at 920-210-4832 or DNR wildlife educator, Liz Herzmann at 920-387-7893.
