Presentation on burial grounds set

Dodge County Historical Society Board of Directors member and historian, Kathy Barnett, will present a lecture on “Burial Grounds of Dodge County” from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, at DCHS, 105 Park Ave., Beaver Dam. Event is free and open to the public.

Attendees of the one hour lecture will learn the history, legends and lore about many of Dodge County's unique and interesting burial grounds and cemeteries including many area church cemeteries, early pioneer grave plots, and ancient Native American burial mound sites.

