Presentation set on the great ice storm of 1922

Paul Wolter, executive director, Sauk County Historical Society, will present The Great Ice Storm of Feb. 22, 1922, in person at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Sauk County History Center, 900 Second Ave., Baraboo.

The Great Ice Storm on and around Feb. 22, 1922, pummeled Wisconsin, leaving one to four inches of ice across much of the state. Trees toppled like toothpicks and electric power and telephone poles snapped leaving some communities cut off and in the dark for more than a month.

Virtually every tree around Sauk County sustained damage and many roads were impassable. The coating of ice was also eerily beautiful as it glistened in the sun on every exterior surface.

News of the storm from elsewhere in the state was slow to arrive due to the damage to telegraph and telephone poles.

Seating is limited, reserve a spot at saukcounthistory.org. If unable to attend, the presentation will be given online at 7 p.m. March 3; register at saukcountyhistory.org.