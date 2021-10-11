President of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Baraboo retires

After serving three years as SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo president, Laura Walczak plans to retire in November.

Walczak joined SSM Health in April 2013, as vice president of Clinical Operations for SSM Health – St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville, where she implemented a new relationship-based care delivery model across all departments and contributed to the growth of the then young campus.

While continuing as chief nursing officer for the hospital, she served a dual role as Wisconsin’s Regional CNO, helping to integrate the Agnesian HealthCare and Monroe Clinic partners into one regional nursing team where she implemented a professional practice model and developed the structure and process for a regional staff resource pool.

In 2018, she became president of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo and upgraded the hospital’s Emergency Department, expanding Ambulatory and Radiation Oncology services and enhancing Orthopedic services with the addition of the Mako robotic surgical system. The hospital received the distinguished CMS 5-Star rating and was chosen as a Top 100 Hospital, among other accolades.

Kyle Nondorf, president of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison will serve as interim president for SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo, in addition to his current role in Madison.