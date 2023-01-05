 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prevail Bank supports its communities

Prevail Bank, a Wisconsin-based bank with nine branches including Baraboo, donated $130,000 to 20 local nonprofits, plus $126,000 that supported local events and festivals in 2022.

Prevail Bank’s employees who volunteer time during the workday is paid up to 8 hours. In 2022, 129 employees reported 2,330 volunteer hours at People Helping People, The Community Table, Big Brothers Big Sisters, domestic abuse shelters, Junior Achievement, Lions Clubs, Kiwanis Clubs, United Ways, Boys & Girls Clubs, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and youth sports.

