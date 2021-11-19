Prevail Bank will match donations to the Giving Tree

Prevail Bank will match donations to the Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree up to $1,000. This organization provides Christmas toys, clothing and supplies to children and families in need in Sauk County. Monetary donations can be dropped off by Dec. 17 at the bank, 110 Linn St.
“We chose the Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree because it addresses the diverse needs of children and families in Sauk County. Since 1996, they have responded to family crises/emergency needs, provided meals, clothing and Christmas gifts for children,” said Kristi Anderson, branch manager in Baraboo.