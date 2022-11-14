 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prevail Bank will match donations, up to $1,000

Prevail Bank will host a matching donation drive for the Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree, matching up to $1,000. Monetary donations can be dropped off from Nov. 21 to Dec. 12 at the Prevail Bank – Baraboo branch, 110 Linn St.

Anyone can contribute; no need to be a bank customer to participate.

“This organization provides a variety of items, including Christmas toys, clothing, and supplies to children and families in Sauk County,” said Kristi Anderson, Prevail Bank’s branch manager. “They also provide financial assistance and meals around the holidays.”

