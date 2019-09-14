MADISON – Three finalists have been selected for the prestigious 2019 Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award including John and Dorothy Priske of Fall River in Columbia County, according to a Sept. 9 press release.
The Priskes adopted no-till and rotational grazing practices, and installed grass waterways to improve water infiltration, sequester carbon and build organic matter in their soil. They raised and direct-marketed Scottish Highland beef cattle until 2015. Their pastures provided deep-rooted ground cover to reduce soil erosion. The Priskes lease 165 acres of farmland to Madison College for use as an agricultural education facility.
The award, given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, recognizes farmers and foresters who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land.
The $10,000 award is presented annually by Sand County Foundation, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association.
This year’s recipient will be revealed at the November meeting of the Board of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in Madison and will be presented Dec. 8 at the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s annual meeting in Wisconsin Dells.
For more information, visit leopoldconservationaward.org.
