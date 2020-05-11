Private tribute to fallen first responders held

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

By declaration of President John F. Kennedy, May 15 is Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Day and the week it falls in is Police Week. The men and women of law enforcement gather to pay honor to those whom have come before and remember those we have lost in the line of duty. There are local, State and National services, none of which can take place in 2020 due to current restrictions.

In Sauk County, a memorial stands on the west approach to the Sauk County Courthouse, and names adorn the walls of first responders who have served their communities faithfully and now have passed on. On May 11, five names of responders would have been added. That honor has been delayed until a full service with honors can be held in 2021.

Members of the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard paid tribute May 11 in a quiet, private service honoring all who serve their Sauk County communities. The flag of our Nation has been set to half-staff and Honor Guard members salute those who we cannot honor as a responder family today. A flower swag will adorn the memorial for the next week.