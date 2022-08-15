Program on benefits of using rain barrels set

A free presentation about the benefits and fundamentals of using rain barrels, “Rain Barrel Basics,” will be offered to the public from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in room B-30 of the West Square Building, 505 Broadway St., Baraboo. Attendees can register for a chance to win one of eight free rain barrels to be given away during the program.

Baraboo resident Rick Eilertson, a stormwater engineer, will discuss the reasons for using rain barrels, how to set up and use a rain barrel in the yard, and how to maintain and winterize rain barrels. Eilertson has been involved with planning, designing, inspecting, and maintaining stormwater facilities throughout Wisconsin and elsewhere for the past 25 years. These facilities have varied in size from 10-acre stormwater treatment systems to the rainwater harvesting and infiltration system on his 0.2 acre residential property in Baraboo.

Co-sponsored by Powered Up Baraboo, the Rooted in Conservation Fund of the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin, Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, and Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department. For more information, visit poweredupbaraboo.org or csmpl.org.