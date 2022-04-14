Program on brain health offered

JUNEAU — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction offers a new brain health curriculum statewide that pairs the skill of advocacy with brain health, dementia, and prevention of brain injury for middle and high school students called “Advocacy for Self and Others: Brain Health.”

Students will learn about brain health, what is normal aging, the effect of music on the brain, concussion and brain injury prevention and awareness, dementia, providing care and the skill of advocacy. Students will lead a brain health advocacy campaign in their schools and communities.

For more information about this free curriculum and how to implement it, contact Rob Griesel, Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County, at 920-386-4308 or rgriesel@co.dodge.wi.us.

This curriculum can be used in schools and organizations, clubs, churches, libraries, and at home. And was designed for everyday educators to facilitate – do not need to be an expert on brain health.