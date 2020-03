The Fox Lake Historical Society presents a free program on Cavalry movements during the Civil War at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Community Congregational Museum, 206 S. College Ave., Fox Lake.

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Jess Martinez will discuss “The Devil to Pay: Cavalry actions on the first day of Gettysburg,” and provide a brief explanation of the battle and how the cavalry and influenced the campaign.