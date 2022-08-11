Program on Lincoln offered

HORICON — The Rock River Archaeological Society will host a free program, "Lincoln in Wisconsin" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N725 Highway 28.

Steve Rogstad, director of the Sheboygan County Research Center and Abraham Lincoln expert, presents the program to include stories associated with the visits Abraham and Mary Lincoln made to Wisconsin.

He will also talk about his book titled, "Lincoln Among the Badgers," and the reason for writing the book. Books, signed by the author, will be available for purchase.

Refreshments will be served after the meeting and everyone is welcome.