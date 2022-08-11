 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Program on Lincoln offered

  • 0

HORICON — The Rock River Archaeological Society will host a free program, "Lincoln in Wisconsin" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N725 Highway 28.

Steve Rogstad, director of the Sheboygan County Research Center and Abraham Lincoln expert, presents the program to include stories associated with the visits Abraham and Mary Lincoln made to Wisconsin.

He will also talk about his book titled, "Lincoln Among the Badgers," and the reason for writing the book. Books, signed by the author, will be available for purchase.

Refreshments will be served after the meeting and everyone is welcome.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Road sealcoating begins Tuesday

The Dodge County Highway Department will apply a sealcoat to the surfaces of the following roads beginning Tuesday, work will be done in the o…

HHS holds 45th class reunion

HHS holds 45th class reunion

HORICON — Horicon High School class of 1977 held its 45th reunion on July 30 at Horicon Hills Country Club. Those in attendance were, Steven S…

2nd Night Market planned

2nd Night Market planned

The second Prairie du Sac Night Market is from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Prairie du Sac Riverwalk Park and Overlook, 490 Water St., and will fea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News