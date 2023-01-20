 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Program on quilts offered at PCA

A wall quilt exhibit currently on display in the Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts.

 LAURA JOHNSON

Cindy Wilson of Montello, will present a sampling of quilts and their stories as she shares the ABCs of Quilting at noon Thursday during Portage Center for the Arts' Lunch Break session in the Zona Gale Theater, 301 E. Cook St., Portage. Her presentation coincides with a wall quilt exhibit currently on display in the Drury Gallery, adjacent to the Zona Gale Theatre.

Guest speakers selected for PCA's noontime Lunch Break Series offer informal presentations on a variety of topics September-May. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.

