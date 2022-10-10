 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Program on the basics of composting offered

Rick Eilertson, in his Baraboo backyard on Aug. 3, is a certified master composter. He will present the program, “Let’s Get Composting,” on Saturday.

 JOAN WHEELER

Powered Up Baraboo and Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department will host a free presentation about the benefits and fundamentals of composting at home. “Let’s Get Composting” is scheduled from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in Room B-30, West Square Building, 505 Broadway St., Baraboo.

Baraboo resident Rick Eilertson, a certified master composter through the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Master Composter program, will discuss how home composting keeps yard waste and food waste out of landfills, avoiding production of harmful greenhouse gases while returning organic materials to enrich the soil. Eilertson will talk about the science behind composting, and various composting systems available, including ones you can make yourself.

For more information, visit poweredupbaraboo.org.

