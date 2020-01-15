Programs at the Rock Springs Public Library

The Rock Springs Public Library offers programs for youth of all ages and is currently located in the lower level of St. John Lutheran Church, 299 W. Broadway St., Rock Springs. On Wednesdays at 10 a.m. the library offers story time for children ages 2-5 years old. Story time includes reading a few stories, a simple craft or activity, and a snack.

Each Tuesday from 4:15-5:45 p.m., the library offers an after school club for school-aged youth and their siblings. Programs in January include origami, taco pizza, robots and tech experiments, and spring rolls. The Rock Springs Public Library also has a no rules book club for adults. Participants are can bring anything they might be reading, a book, article, poem or essay, to discuss over light refreshments. The book club will next meet at 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the library.

Working with the Rock Springs Historical Committee and South Central Library System Staff, the library is in the midst of a digitization project, scanning historic photos and documents from village history. The materials will eventually be available on Recollection Wisconsin. The next scanning session will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at the library.

For more information, call 608-415-2282, or visit rockspringslibrary.com, or contact Katie at director@rockspringslibrary.com.