Prospect Avenue will be closed between University Avenue and Franklin Street from Monday until Aug. 15. Detours will be set up to route traffic around the closed area. For more information, contact Dan Mulhern, supervisor, Department of Public Works, at dmulhern@cityofbeaverdam.com.
Prospect Avenue closed starting Monday
