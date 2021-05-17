Protecting Sauk County pollinators

Sauk County Land Resources & Environment and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Sauk County are working to provide education programs and resources to help protect pollinators. One goal of the group is to increase pollinator habitat. The group worked together to provide pollinator garden kits to local organizations and groups throughout Sauk County. These free kits were made available to qualifying organizations with funding provided by the Ho-Chunk Nation and Sauk County. Recipients were awarded a pre-planned garden kit and instructions on how to attract a variety of bees and butterflies that included more than 32 plants suitable for a 10-foot by 5-foot plot. The participating organizations were given the tools to increase habitat while making a commitment to maintain the garden for years to come and allow the public to access these demonstration gardens.
According to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, about three-quarters of the world’s major food crops require or benefit from animal pollination. Pollinators sustain natural resources and ecosystems as they travel from plant to plant to help them reproduce. Many pollinator populations are in decline for a variety of reasons like pollution, misuse of chemicals, diseases changes in climate patterns and loss of habitat.
For a list of steps to take to protect pollinators, visit https://sauk.extension.wisc.edu and click on the Sauk County Pollinator Protection Resources page. The future locations of 25 demonstration pollinator gardens include 6:8 Inc., Sauk City; Baraboo High School Ag Department and FFA; Boys & Girls Club of Reedsburg; Boys & Girls Club of West Central Wi Baraboo/Sauk County; Camp Chi, Lake Delton; two for the city of Baraboo Parks and Recreation Department; Dutch Hollow Lake Property Owners Association; Flyways Waterfowl Experience, Baraboo; Friends of Mirror Lake State Park, Rocky Arbor State Park; Gordon L Willson Elementary School, Baraboo; Kids Ranch, Rock Springs; Lake Redstone POA Garden Club at La Valle Town Hall; La Valle Area Community Action at the 400 State Trail; Merrimac Community School; Pineview Garden, Reedsburg; River Valley Area Community Gardens; Sauk County WSB/Courthouse; Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance; Summer Outdoor Adventure Club Inc., Hartje Nature Center, Reedsburg; Tower Rock Elementary, Town of Prairie du Sac; Town of Spring Green; University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County ; Wisconsin Dells FFA.
For more information, visit https://sauk.extension.wisc.edu/community-development/pollinator-protection-resources or call Jen Erickson at 608-963-1170.