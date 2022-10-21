Psychic and Wellness Fair returns

Soul & Synergy will host its annual Baraboo Area Psychic and Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Clarion Hotel, 626 W Pine St., Baraboo, with up to 30 vendors providing healings and readings and retail options. Admission is $5. Free goody bags for first 30 entrants.
Speakers, beginning at 10:30 a.m. in a side room, offered all day at no additional charge. The Gallery with De’Ette Ranae is $35 admission at 1:30 p.m.
Healings offered include Reiki energy healers, mediums, psychics, Tarot/oracle readers, Shamans, reflexology. Retail offerings of crystals, stones, candles, jewelry, incense, books, Tarot decks and more.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1492642977857386.