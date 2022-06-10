 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PT services offices at SSM Health Beaver Dam now open

David Stueve, an SSM Health physical therapist, is now providing services in new space at the SSM Health Beaver Dam physician offices, 130 Corporate Drive, along with Allison Zimmerman, occupational therapist.

 SSM HEALTH

SSM Health Beaver Dam physician offices, 130 Corporate Drive, now offers outpatient physical and occupational therapy services with the opening of a new, 3,000-square-foot space.

The second-floor area will house physical therapists, an occupational therapist, and a receptionist/aide.

New, state-of-the-art equipment - including treadmill, stepper, elliptical, parallel bars, and a multi-faceted strengthening system - are on-site.

“Having these services so readily available really complements the full spectrum of care that our SSM Health providers in Beaver Dam can offer,” said Zach Pitz, director of SSM Health Rehab Services for the Greater Fond du Lac Region. “We know that individuals utilize these services for many different reasons, and it will be valuable to do it so close to home, with such immediate access to their provider.”

For more information, call 920-885-8787

