Public Art Association readies for next projects

The Baraboo Public Art Association has developed a new website to bring awareness to public art in Baraboo. Visitors can also complete a brief survey, submit project ideas, tour existing artworks, and read about the people featured in the Fabric of the Community murals seen at the corner of Third and Oak. Visit baraboopublicart.org to take a survey and share ideas.

The BPAA is responsible for the portrait murals in downtown Baraboo and the elephant sculptures at Myron Park, its board consists of community members, business owners, teachers, and city officials and its mission is to promote, sponsor and provide public art in the city of Baraboo that celebrates its history, geography, and cultural heritage.

For more information, visit baraboopublicart.org.

