 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Public art painting and live music at Bluffview offered

  • 0

River Arts Inc. will host a free, community painting event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 25 at Bluffview Center of Hope, S7559 Highway 12, North Freedom.

No registration or experience necessary for the free painting and children 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Music by Angela Puerta from 10 a.m. to noon, a six-time MAMA award winner and Best of Madison 2019 and 2020 Latin Artist bronze and silver star. She is a Colombian singer-songwriter and guitarist based in Madison. Her main music influence is alternative rock, rock en Español, pop, reggae, Colombian folklore and other Latin American rhythms.

Community Flowers is a collaborative public art project led by Polliwog Studio that will create a field of flower sculptures at the new Culver Park. Individuals and families may paint petals, leaves, stems, and flowers and leave their own lasting mark on this community.

For more information, call River Arts Inc. at 608-643-5215.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

White joins Waupun bank branch

White joins Waupun bank branch

WAUPUN — Rick White has joined National Exchange Bank & Trust as an assistant vice president – mortgage loan officer in Waupun bringing mo…

Keil awarded 2022 Swan Scholarship

Keil awarded 2022 Swan Scholarship

Wayland Academy awarded Easton Keil, an eighth grade graduate from St. Stephen’s Lutheran School, the 2022 Mary Swan Scholarship, valued at ab…

10 exotic pets surrendered at event

10 exotic pets surrendered at event

WAUPUN — Ten animals were turned in at an exotic pet surrender event held June 4 at Marsh Haven Nature Center in Waupun, including a cast of c…

PETS OF WEEK: Theo and Robert

PETS OF WEEK: Theo and Robert

Theo is a 4-month-old shepherd mix whose owner abandoned him. He is still a young pup, in need of house training and training on basic command…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News