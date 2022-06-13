Public art painting and live music at Bluffview offered

No registration or experience necessary for the free painting and children 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Music by Angela Puerta from 10 a.m. to noon, a six-time MAMA award winner and Best of Madison 2019 and 2020 Latin Artist bronze and silver star. She is a Colombian singer-songwriter and guitarist based in Madison. Her main music influence is alternative rock, rock en Español, pop, reggae, Colombian folklore and other Latin American rhythms.