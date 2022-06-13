Public art painting and live music at Bluffview offered

River Arts Inc. will host a free, community painting event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 25 at Bluffview Center of Hope, S7559 Highway 12, North Freedom.
No registration or experience necessary for the free painting and children 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Music by Angela Puerta from 10 a.m. to noon, a six-time MAMA award winner and Best of Madison 2019 and 2020 Latin Artist bronze and silver star. She is a Colombian singer-songwriter and guitarist based in Madison. Her main music influence is alternative rock, rock en Español, pop, reggae, Colombian folklore and other Latin American rhythms.
Community Flowers is a collaborative public art project led by Polliwog Studio that will create a field of flower sculptures at the new Culver Park. Individuals and families may paint petals, leaves, stems, and flowers and leave their own lasting mark on this community.
For more information, call River Arts Inc. at 608-643-5215.