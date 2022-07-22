 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public Art Painting event planned for Marion Park

River Arts Inc. will host a free, community painting event from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Marion Park, 145 First St., Prairie du Sac. Community Flowers is a collaborative public art project that will create a field of flower sculptures at the new Culver Park.

Everyone may participate in this free event to paint petals, leaves, stems, and flowers and leave their own lasting mark on this community. No experience necessary. Youth must be accompanied by adults. Stop in any time during these hours.

For more information, call River Arts at 608-643-5215 or visit riverartsinc.org/paint-flowers.

