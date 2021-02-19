Public can view Hwy. 67 resurfacing plans

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has released preliminary plans to mill and overlay about 3.5 miles of Highway 67 from the Hwy. 28/TW intersection north of Theresa to the Hwy. H/Church Street intersection in Lomira, Dodge County.

The proposal to mill and overlay 4-inches of asphaltic pavement on Hwy. 67 in 2023, includes adding gravel to restore the shoulders to the originally constructed shape, installation of centerline rumble strips, and new pavement marking. These maintenance actions will improve the life of the roadway. Hwy. 67 will remain open to traffic during construction. Construction will take place utilizing short duration single lane closures with flaggers.

The public, especially adjacent property owners, are encouraged to view the presentation, download project exhibits and provide feedback. Comments will be received through March 10.

For more information, visit https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis67-lomira/default.aspx or contact Mamata Shrestha at 608-884-7124 or email mamata.shrestha@dot.wi.gov. Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to Mamata Shrestha, 111 Interstate Blvd., Edgerton, WI 53534.