Public comment sought on Horicon Marsh changes

A master plan variance is a change in the use or management of an area that is consistent with the area’s land management classification and objectives. A separate master plan variance for each property is available for review.

Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area in Dodge County, contains portions of Horicon Marsh, the largest freshwater cattail marsh in the United States. This renowned marsh is now home to the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center. The proposed master plan variance would close 78-acres of the property to all hunting. The proposed area to be closed to hunting is near residential areas of the city of Horicon which are currently open to archery-hunting only. This variance is being proposed in response to concerns expressed by local residents and officials. The plan and comments available at dnr.wisconsin.gov.