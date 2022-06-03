Public comments sought for Hwy. V resurfacing project

The proposed improvement being considered is a resurface level improvement consisting of milling two inches of the existing asphalt pavement, cold-in-place recycling of the next for inches of the existing asphalt pavement, and resurfacing with two and a quarter-inch asphaltic pavement. The roadway will be closed to through traffic with a detour provided.

The planned detour route will utilize Highway 28, Hwy. AY, Hwy. Y, and Hwy. 49. Access to adjacent properties and for first responders will be maintained during construction. Brief interruptions in access may occur temporarily at driveways. The contractor will be required to notify homeowners and businesses prior to construction.

The improvement project is scheduled for 2023 construction and the public is encouraged to provide input and ask questions concerning this project.

For more information, contact Nathan Kempke, Dodge County assistant highway commissioner, at 920-386-3655 or nkempke@co.dodge.wi.us.