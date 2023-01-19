Public health department adopts new name

Starting in 2023, the Sauk County public health department, formerly recognized as the Sauk County Health Department, will begin incorporating a series of new logos and using its new preferred name of “Public Health Sauk County” in its communications. The department’s legal name will remain unchanged, and the department will continue to conduct business under the name of “Sauk County Health Department.”

“While ‘Sauk County Health Department’ may be familiar to our community, we found that ‘Public Health Sauk County’ is more representative of the varied work that we do,” said Treemanisha Stewart, director of Public Health Sauk County. “The field of public health emphasizes prevention, promotion, and partnerships. Our work allows us to tackle the unhealthy conditions and barriers of good health that affect some communities more than others. While some of our work involves the provision of direct services (like vaccines), we also want to highlight our coalitions and educational services.”

The Public Health Sauk County team is made up of disease investigators, public health nurses, dental technicians, sanitarians, community health educators, dieticians, nurse home visitors and a host of other positions, who all aim for a healthier Sauk County. In addition, the Public Health staff hosts 14 coalitions, advisory boards or action teams, and staff serves on various boards and community committees.

For more information, visit co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth or facebook.com/publichealthsaukcounty.