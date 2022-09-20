 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public Health Sauk County earns award

Public Health Sauk County earns award

Public Health Sauk County staff at an all-staff retreat held Sept. 9.

 SAUK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Public Health Sauk County has been named a Silver Wisconsin Healthy Communities designee, according to a Sept. 20 press release. The Wisconsin Healthy Communities Designation is a program offered by the Mobilizing Action Toward Community Health group at the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, in collaboration with diverse statewide groups. The program is intended to recognize and encourage achievements in health improvement in Wisconsin communities, and to promote cooperation across multiple sectors.

Public Health Sauk County and its community partners have made strides in improving the health of those in the community and have positively impacted the lives of the people that live, work, and play in Sauk County.

PHSC’s Community Health Assessment prioritized three action areas: mental health, housing, and substance use. All three of these areas have action teams that are comprised of diverse sectors, community members and government entities. Through this work there have been numerous policy recommendations and long-term solutions that lead to a safe, equitable and sustainable environments.

PHSC also offers a wide range of public health programming: its Seal-A-Smile program connects children with a dentist and gives them the opportunity to receive care for urgent dental needs, free Narcan trainings are offered for community members, and Public Health staff worked with local hospitals and clinics, pharmacies, Fire/EMS, Ho-Chunk Nation, Aging & Disability Resource Center, schools, and churches to host vaccine clinics throughout the county.

“We plan to continue all the great work we’ve been doing in order to make Sauk County a healthy place to live, learn, work, and play and eventually earn gold status,” Treemanisha Stewart, health officer/director of Public Health Sauk County, said.

