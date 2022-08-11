Public hearing scheduled for Hwy. 12/Wisconsin Dells Parkway improvements

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing regarding the design and environmental aspects of the proposed Highway 12/Wisconsin Dells Parkway improvement project from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Frank Fischer Senior Center, 20 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Wisconsin Dells.

Interested persons may attend anytime during the meeting hours to review displays and other hearing materials, ask questions, and provide testimony. An informal project presentation will made at the beginning of the meeting.

WisDOT and the Federal Highway Administration are proposing improvements along 2.5 miles of Hwy. 12 between Hwy. 13 and E. Adams Street in Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton to address safety and operational concerns, pavement deficiencies, and bicycle and pedestrian facility needs.

The preferred alternative consists of a pavement replacement along the entire corridor and includes a two-way-left-turn-lane in the south and central sections of the highway. A similar divided median section will be utilized in the north segment. A multiuse trail is proposed on the west side of Hwy. 12 between a future local roadway—Olympus Road—and Hwy. A. The urban shoulders proposed in the north segment will enhance bicycle travel within the corridor. Wider pedestrian areas which include paved terrace areas are proposed for the south and central segments.

The project will require an estimated 1.53 acres of permanent land acquisition and 7.20 acres of temporary limited easement to construct the project. Land acquisition and schedules for construction will be discussed at the hearing. There are no relocations of persons or businesses as a result of the proposed improvement.

Provisions have been made for the submission of written statements or other exhibits in place of or in addition to the testimony presented at the hearing. This additional testimony will be included in the hearing record if postmarked no later than Sept. 25. Comments can be mailed to WisDOT project manager Derek Potter, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704, or email derek.potter@dot.wi.gov.

If assistance or special accommodations are needed to participate, contact Potter no later than three working days prior to the public hearing. The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Deaf or hard of hearing persons needing assistance should contact Potter via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System at 711.

The project’s Draft Environmental Report is available for review and copying at Village of Lake Delton Administration Building, 50 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy South, Lake Delton; Wisconsin Dells Municipal Building, 300 La Crosse St., Wisconsin Dells; WisDOT Southwest Region Office, 2101 Wright St., Madison; WisDOT Bureau of Technical Services, 4822 Madison Yards Way, 5th Floor South, Madison. There may be a fee for printed copies.

An online copy available at wisconsindot.gov, search for “US 12 Wisconsin Dells Parkway Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells, Sauk County.”