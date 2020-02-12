Public input meeting set

A public input session to discuss The Future of Sauk County will be held at 6 p.m. to discuss the issues that matter to county residents. Residents may share concerns and worries as Sauk County begins putting its strategic issues and budget together.
Sessions are scheduled for:
- Thursday, Feb. 20 at Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., Reedsburg
- Thursday, Feb. 27 at Spring Green Community Library, 230 E. Monroe St., Spring Green
- Wednesday, March 4 at Ruth Culver Community Library, 540 Water St., Prairie du Sac
- Thursday, March 5 at Baraboo Public Library , 230 Fourth Ave., Baraboo
If unable to attend, call Alene Kleczek Bolin at 608-355-3273 or email alene.bolin@saukcountywi.gov.