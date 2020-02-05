Public input meeting set

Columbia County Emergency Management will host public input meetings to discuss the Columbia County All Hazard Mitigation Plan Update from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 12 and from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Columbia County Law Enforcement Center, John Roche Room, 711 E. Cook St., Portage.
Columbia County Emergency Management applied for, received, and has completed a Pre Disaster Mitigation update planning grant. This plan update will serve as a roadmap that outlines potential cost-effective hazard mitigation activities, some of which might be available for future grant funding. The updated plan outlines the risks and vulnerabilities that the county faces from natural disaster and highlights mitigation strategies that might reduce future losses. The completed draft hazard mitigation plan update is available online for review and public comment until Feb. 21 at co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/emergency/Mitigation/tabid/1527/Default.aspx.
Copies of the plan may be made at the expense of the requestor. Public input comments may be sent to Columbia County Emergency Management, P. O. Box 132, Portage, WI 53901, email kathy.johnson@co.columbia.wi.us or call 608-742-4166 Ext. 1308.