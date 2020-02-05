Public input meeting set

Columbia County Emergency Management applied for, received, and has completed a Pre Disaster Mitigation update planning grant. This plan update will serve as a roadmap that outlines potential cost-effective hazard mitigation activities, some of which might be available for future grant funding. The updated plan outlines the risks and vulnerabilities that the county faces from natural disaster and highlights mitigation strategies that might reduce future losses. The completed draft hazard mitigation plan update is available online for review and public comment until Feb. 21 at co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/emergency/Mitigation/tabid/1527/Default.aspx.