Public input meeting set

A public panel session and dinner to discuss youth drug use in Sauk County aim to empower adults and kids with tips on how to answer questions kids may have and how to help those that may be on the path to addiction.

Sessions are scheduled for:

  • 5:30-7 p.m. March 5 at Baraboo East Elementary School, 815 Sixth St., Baraboo
  • 6-7:30 p.m. March 10 at Reedsburg Country Club, 3003 E. Main St., Reedsburg
  • 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 17 at River Valley High School, 660 Varsity Blvd., Spring Green
  • 6-7:30 p.m. March 18 at Weston High School, E2511 Highway S, Cazenovia
  • 6-7:30 p.m. March 19 at River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac

For registration, contact Jodie Molitor at 608-355-4315, or email at jodie.molitor@saukcountywi.gov.

