Public input requested for Hwy. 23, in Sauk County

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation seeks public input on improvements along Highway 23, from Hwy. GG to Ridge Road, near Loganville, in Sauk County. Construction is currently scheduled for 2027.

A presentation and materials detailing the Hwy. 23 project are available to view on the project website at wisconsindot.gov. Comments on this project will be accepted until Oct. 14.

The project will improve 5.24 miles of Hwy. 23, improvements include pavement replacement, curb and gutter, pavement markings, centerline and rumble strips.

Hwy. 23 will remain open to traffic while being constructed under single lane closures controlled by flagging operations. All local residences and businesses will remain open to traffic.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to submit their comments. Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Mahesh Shrestha at mahesh.shrestha@dot.wi.gov, 608-245-2674 at least three working days prior to the meeting.