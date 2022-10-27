 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public input requested for Hwy. 71 improvements

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation seeks public input on improvements along Highway 71, from Hwy. V in Kendall to Hwy. 80 in Elroy, Juneau and Monroe counties. Construction is currently scheduled for 2026.

A presentation and materials detailing the project are available to view at wisconsindot.gov. The project will improve pavement conditions by resurfacing Hwy. 71, updating curb ramps, guardrail, and cross drains.

Hwy. 71 will be open to traffic for the duration of construction. Hwy. 71 will be closed to traffic and detoured during drain replacement.

All persons interested in the project are encouraged to view the website and provide input by contacting project staff via email, postal mail, or phone before Dec. 5. Comments will assist WisDOT in developing a project that will serve the needs of the traveling public and community. Questions and comments can be directed to WisDOT project manager John Bainter at john.bainter@dot.wi.gov, 608-785-9729, or mailed to the WisDOT Southwest Region, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, WI 54601.

