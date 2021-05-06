Public input sought for Hwy. 33 improvement project

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation seeks public input on the proposed improvement project for Highway 33 in the city of Baraboo and village of West Baraboo.

The project, currently scheduled for construction in 2024, will replace the existing pavement along Hwy. 33 between W. Mulberry Street and Taft Avenue – Hwy. T. Baraboo and West Baraboo are planning to replace water and sanitary facilities during the proposed project.

Project improvements include converting the existing 4-lane roadway as a 2-lane roadway with a center 2-way left-turn lane; replacing traffic signals and make improvements at the Draper Street, Broadway Street, and East Street – Hwy. A intersections; replacing all sidewalk along Hwy. 33 within West Baraboo; replacing sidewalk only as needed along Hwy. 33 in Baraboo; and addressing drainage issues and replacing storm sewer facilities.

A preferred alternative has been selected for the Broadway Street intersection and the status of the project design is available for review. A virtual presentation and exhibits are available at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis33-west-baraboo/default.aspx.