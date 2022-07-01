Public input sought for Ice Age Trail Marquette County Corridor Plan

The National Park Service Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and Ice Age Trail Alliance seek public input on a proposed plan for the Ice Age National Scenic Trail corridor in Marquette County. The Corridor Plan and Environmental Assessment for Marquette County will be available for public review for 30 days, July 6-Aug. 7.

To review and comment on proposed trail route options, including maps and aerial photos, development and maintenance plans, and potential economic benefits, visit the NPS planning, Environment, and Public Comment website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov. When commenting, before including your address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment––including your personal identifying information––may be made publicly available at any time.

The purpose of the proposed action is to establish a defined corridor averaging 2-5 miles wide incorporating some of the best glacial features and support facilities, such as trailheads, water, parking, camping, groceries, within which the trail can be developed. Today, about 1.8 miles of the Ice Age Trail has been constructed in Marquette County and is located at John Muir County Park where it winds around Ennis Lake. The preferred alternative would allow an additional 45-55 miles of Ice Age Trail to be constructed from the Waushara/Adams County line to French Creek State Wildlife Area and the Columbia County line. The intention is to acquire about a 50-1,000 foot-wide trailway from willing landowners for the Ice Age NST within the corridor. In some areas, more land may be desired to preserve outstanding resource features or to accommodate the wishes of the landowner. This width of trail way provides for a high-quality hiking experience for the public while maintaining a buffer for neighboring landowners.

Landowners interested in allowing the Ice Age NST passage across their lands, can work with the partners: Ice Age Trail Alliance, DNR and NPS. Any land transactions would be made on a willing-participant basis only. Lands purchased for the Ice Age NST by public agencies or non-profit organizations may be eligible for funding assistance under the Wisconsin State Stewardship Program and Federal grant programs. It is not the intent of the partners to acquire all of the land within the corridor.

When completed, the trail will meander over 1,200 miles through some of the finest glacial scenery in Wisconsin providing day walkers, backpackers, school children, and general outdoor enthusiasts with a premier hiking and educational experience. Today, about 700-miles of the trail is built.

For more information, visit nps.gov/iatr/index.htm, https://dnr.wi.gov, iceagetrail.org or call Mary Tano, NPS, 608-798-8681; Drew Hansen, DNR, 608-977-0400; or Kevin Thusius, IATA, 608-798-4453.