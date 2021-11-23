Public input sought on Hwy. 23 improvements

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation seeks public input on proposed improvements along eight miles of Highway 23 in the towns of Westfield and Reedsburg, the village of Loganville and the city of Reedsburg in Sauk County. The project –scheduled for construction in 2025 – is designed to replace pavement, guardrails, culverts and curb ramps. Bridge overlay work and intersection improvements at the Southridge Boulevard intersection are also included. Water/sanitary sewer replacement will occur in the village of Loganville and include new pavement markings and centerline/shoulder rumble strips.

Hwy. 23 is anticipated to be detoured during construction with signed detour routes provided. Access will be maintained to residences and businesses during construction.

Information regarding the Hwy. 23 project is available at wisconsindot.gov by searching “WIS 23 County K to Elder Ridge Rd,” or by clicking Projects and Studies and viewing Southwest Region projects by county. The public is encouraged to view the project information and provide input.

For more information, contact Ellery Schaffer, Jewell Associates Engineers, Inc., at 608-588-7484 or email ellery.schaffer@jewellassoc.com. Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to Ellery Schaffer, 560 Sunrise Drive, Spring Green, WI 53588.