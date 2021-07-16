Public input sought on Hwy. 23 improvements

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation seeks public input on the planned improvements along 2.8 miles of Highway 23 near Spring Green between the Wisconsin River Bridge and Hwy. 14 in Sauk County. The preliminary design includes resurfacing the highway, improving the subgrade, updating curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and replacing end walls on a culvert north Old River Road.

Construction is scheduled for 2024. Hwy. 23 traffic is anticipated to be detoured during a portion of the construction work to complete the subgrade improvement. For the remainder of the project a flagging operation will be used for traffic control with the roadway open to traffic.

Comments received by July 28 will be reviewed for consideration as part of the environmental reporting process. Questions or comments about the project will be considered at any time during the ongoing design process. Detailed information regarding the Hwy. 23 project, including comment card, can be found at the project website at wisconsindot.gov, search “WIS 23 (Wisconsin River Bridge) to US 14.”

Comments and questions can also be directed to WisDOT Project Manager Jim Simpson at 608-246-5628 or email jim.simpson@dot.wi.gov. Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to Jim Simpson, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.